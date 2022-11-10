TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 9371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Get TPG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TPG shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut TPG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TPG in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TPG in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TPG from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TPG from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

TPG Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $255.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 130.1% in the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 406,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after buying an additional 229,901 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,565,000 after buying an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.