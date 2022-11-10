Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,350 ($15.54) price target on the stock.

Tracsis Price Performance

LON TRCS opened at GBX 924 ($10.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £274.72 million and a PE ratio of 11,712.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 932.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 952.77. Tracsis has a 52 week low of GBX 800.08 ($9.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,100 ($12.67).

Get Tracsis alerts:

Tracsis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.12%.

Tracsis Company Profile

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.