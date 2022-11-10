Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.10 Per Share

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tracsis Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TRCS stock opened at GBX 924 ($10.64) on Thursday. Tracsis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 800.08 ($9.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,100 ($12.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 932.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 952.77. The stock has a market cap of £274.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11,712.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TRCS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($15.54) price target on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Tuesday.

About Tracsis

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.

Further Reading

