Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $56.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

Trade Desk Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

