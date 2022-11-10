Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $56.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.39% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.
Trade Desk Trading Down 8.0 %
Shares of TTD stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
