TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $710.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $582.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $563.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $579.23.

Insider Activity

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,478 shares of company stock worth $15,928,671 over the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

