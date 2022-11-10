TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.68-22.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99-6.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion. TransDigm Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $20.68-$22.08 EPS.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 8.7 %

TDG traded up $50.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $633.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,376. The business has a 50-day moving average of $563.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $579.23. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $710.17.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,478 shares of company stock worth $15,928,671 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

