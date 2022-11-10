Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOLWF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Trican Well Service Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of TOLWF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.79. 163,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.91.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

