Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Tricon Residential Trading Up 2.2 %

Tricon Residential stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.70. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 170.54%. The business had revenue of $155.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCN shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

