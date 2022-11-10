Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,829 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $139.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.50 and its 200-day moving average is $125.99. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

