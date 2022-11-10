Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $114.18 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.09 and its 200-day moving average is $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

