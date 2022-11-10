Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Cut to Neutral at Susquehanna

Susquehanna cut shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 3.8 %

TRN stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 3.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 53.80%.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 32.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at $2,938,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 18.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

