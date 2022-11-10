Trivest Advisors Ltd Has $1.04 Million Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. NIO comprises approximately 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NIO by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIO by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,586,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,552,000 after purchasing an additional 549,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NIO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NIO by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,601 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIO by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,604,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 1,557,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,447,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.74. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.