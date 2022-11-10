TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NYSEARCA:NOVZ) Trading Up 0.5%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NYSEARCA:NOVZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.95. 41,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,235% from the average session volume of 3,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NYSEARCA:NOVZ – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC owned about 1.77% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

