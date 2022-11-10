U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after buying an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 402,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,118,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.