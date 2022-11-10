UBS Group Reiterates “€204.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €204.00 ($204.00) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s current price.
Rheinmetall Stock Performance
Shares of RHM opened at €160.05 ($160.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €156.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €179.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.17. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €76.30 ($76.30) and a one year high of €227.90 ($227.90).
About Rheinmetall
Recommended Stories
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.