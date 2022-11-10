UBS Group Reiterates “€204.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €204.00 ($204.00) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s current price.

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

Shares of RHM opened at €160.05 ($160.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €156.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €179.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.17. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €76.30 ($76.30) and a one year high of €227.90 ($227.90).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

