UBS Group Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$64.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$69.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.64.

RCI.B traded down C$0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$56.79. 707,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,479. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.53 and a 12-month high of C$80.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$54.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.43. The firm has a market cap of C$28.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

