UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CAO Hitesh Ramani Sells 2,100 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $23,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 442,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hitesh Ramani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $25,809.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $24,948.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. 9,118,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,696,895. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. abrdn plc grew its position in UiPath by 53.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,197 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer cut UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.26.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

