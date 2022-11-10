Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Up 4,970.0% in October

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 4,970.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ultrack Systems Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of MJLB traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 204,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,461. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Ultrack Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
About Ultrack Systems
