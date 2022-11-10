Unilever (LON:ULVR) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($51.81) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($52.96) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($49.28) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($51.81) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($49.51) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,600 ($41.45) to GBX 3,900 ($44.91) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,142.31 ($47.69).

Unilever Stock Performance

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,081.50 ($46.99) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,076.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,957.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,840.38. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($37.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,178 ($48.11).

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

