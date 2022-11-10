Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,304 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,025 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,395,808,000 after acquiring an additional 183,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $912,791,000 after acquiring an additional 93,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $901,214,000 after acquiring an additional 85,523 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $7.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.07. 42,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,486. The stock has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.11 and a 200 day moving average of $216.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.