Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Cut by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,395,808,000 after purchasing an additional 183,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $912,791,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $901,214,000 after purchasing an additional 85,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $203.41 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.