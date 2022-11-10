Unionview LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Unionview LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.2% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,271,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,901,000 after purchasing an additional 151,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 4.0 %

COST traded up $19.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $509.50. 100,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $492.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.02. The company has a market cap of $225.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.92.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.