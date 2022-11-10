Unionview LLC Purchases 652 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Unionview LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer Announces Dividend

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.51. 613,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,073,036. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

