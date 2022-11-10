Unionview LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Unionview LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,127,000. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $5.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.22. The company had a trading volume of 343,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $120.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

