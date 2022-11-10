Unionview LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Unionview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 116.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 195.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 85.1% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

MNST stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.96. 73,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,340. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.70. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

