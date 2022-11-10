Unionview LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Unionview LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $8.87 on Thursday, hitting $179.44. 12,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,655. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

