United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 7,680 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,151. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $264.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $270.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

