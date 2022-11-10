Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) COO Sells $358,432.91 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) COO John J. Kauchak sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $358,432.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,867.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.86 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

