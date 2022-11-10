Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $21.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $269.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.91 and a beta of 1.09. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $42.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter worth about $307,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

