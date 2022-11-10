Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
UEIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
Universal Electronics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $21.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $269.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.91 and a beta of 1.09. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $42.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Electronics
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
See Also
