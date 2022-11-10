Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPSTGet Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UPST. Stephens decreased their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.79.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $270.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPSTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 366.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 23.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 36.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 15.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

