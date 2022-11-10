Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $16.57. Bank of America now has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00. Upstart shares last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 149,391 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,263,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.81.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Upstart



Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

