US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. US Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on US Foods from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.30.

NYSE:USFD traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.42. 47,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,928. US Foods has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,873,000 after acquiring an additional 67,595 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in US Foods by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,261,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,466,000 after acquiring an additional 92,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of US Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

