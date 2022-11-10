Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Down 89.2% in October

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 557,800 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the October 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Uxin Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.74. 127,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,247. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. Uxin has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uxin

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UXIN. TPG GP A LLC grew its position in Uxin by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 11,733,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth about $835,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uxin by 53.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 540,710 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

