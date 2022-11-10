Vai Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $374,327.52 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Vai has a market capitalization of $55.93 million and $374,327.52 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00005489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.37 or 0.00596068 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,436.50 or 0.31048202 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

