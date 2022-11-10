Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average is $116.92. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 27.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

