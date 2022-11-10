Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Short Interest Update

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Value Exchange International Price Performance
VEII stock remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Value Exchange International has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.43.
Value Exchange International Company Profile
