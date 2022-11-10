Vance Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,424,828 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,424,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,198,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 25.7% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.86. 30,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,823. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

