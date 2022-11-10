Vance Wealth Inc. Buys 441 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $2,949,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,484,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $15.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.44. The stock had a trading volume of 236,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,814,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

