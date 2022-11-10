Vance Wealth Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Vance Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,564. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.