Vance Wealth Inc. Has $362,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vance Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 932.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.84. The stock had a trading volume of 193,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,580. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $186.38. The company has a market cap of $347.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

