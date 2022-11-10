Vance Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vance Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 111,597.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,175 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 183,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,668,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,693,892. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $52.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

