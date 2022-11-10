Vance Wealth Inc. Sells 1,796 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vance Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 0.6% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 35.1% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.5% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 34.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.6% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.68. 227,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $79.19 and a 1-year high of $122.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.47. The firm has a market cap of $108.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

