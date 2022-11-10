Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires 9,559 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 2.4% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 99,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $23.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $337.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,330. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.39 and a 200 day moving average of $342.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.19.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

