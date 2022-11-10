Vancity Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,681 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded up $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $99.99. 25,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,069. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.