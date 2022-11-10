Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys 1,339 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of LULU traded up $29.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $350.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,922. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.