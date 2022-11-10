Vancity Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Enphase Energy accounts for 1.4% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 140.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.04.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $12.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.03. 35,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,036. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $324.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.89 and its 200 day moving average is $237.82.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,372 shares of company stock worth $42,461,796. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

