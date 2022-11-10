Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases 30,061 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1,122.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,061 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $5.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.47. The company had a trading volume of 58,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737,784. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $199.90. The stock has a market cap of $154.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.06.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

