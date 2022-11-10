Vancity Investment Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,789 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $100.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

