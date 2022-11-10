Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $6.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.18. 222,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,412. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

