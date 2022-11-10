Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,912 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 76,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $863,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,507. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.11. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $131.32.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.